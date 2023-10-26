Kyle Richards say she was "hurt" by her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she reacted to photos of Umansky and Slater holding hands while at dinner Sunday evening in Beverly Hills.

Umansky confirmed his separation from Richards this month after 27 years of marriage. The pair have three daughters together, Alexia, Sophia and Portia, as well as Richards' daughter Farrah from her previous marriage.

On WWHL, Richards said she was "taken aback" by the photos of Umansky and Slater.

"That was very hard to see. Yes, that hurt my feelings," she added.

Richards told host Andy Cohen that she believes there's "something there" between Umansky and Slater.

"I don't know if anything's happened yet but I -- obviously, there's something there," the star said.

"Listen, I love him very much and we are amicable, but that really did hurt me," she added.

Richards confirmed that she deleted her Instagram post supporting Umansky on DWTS after seeing the photos but said she still voted for Umansky and Slater on the show.

In July, Richards and Umansky spent Fourth of July as a family amid rumors of their split. The pair denied divorce claims at the time.