"The Crown" -- a fact-based drama about the present-day British royal family -- will return for its fifth season on Nov. 9.

The new episodes of the Netflix series will depict Queen Elizabeth II Princess Diana and Princess Ann as they supposedly were in the 1980s.

The cast, which switches out every couple of seasons as the characters age, will include Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

This will be the first season of "The Crown" to premiere since the Sept. 8 death of the real queen at the age of 96.

She was Britain's longest reigning monarch.