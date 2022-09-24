Netflix is giving a glimpse of the "Bridgerton" spinoff "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a photo for the series Friday featuring India Amarteifo.

Amarteifo will play a young Queen Charlotte in the spinoff, which also stars Golda Rosheuvel. Rosheuvel plays an older version of the queen in "Bridgerton," which started production on its third season in July.

In addition, "Bridgerton" actress Adjoa Andoh will reprise her role of Lady Danbury in the new series.

"Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifo, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' is on the way, indeed," the post reads.

"Bridgerton" is based on the Julia Quinn book series of the same name. The TV series is created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes

Rhimes will write the Queen Charlotte spinoff and executive produce with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Netflix has yet to announce premiere dates for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" and "Bridgerton" Season 3.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Season 3 will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).