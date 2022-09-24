Netflix is giving a glimpse of "Emily in Paris" Season 3.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Thursday featuring Lily Collins

"Emily in Paris" is a romantic comedy series that follows the personal and professional life of Emily Cooper (Collins), an American woman who moves to Paris to work for a French marketing firm.

The photos tease a further love triangle in Season 3, with one photo showing Emily getting close to her boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and other featuring Emily with her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Camille Razat also star.

The cast and crew started production on Season 3 in June following its renewal through Season 4.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 3 of "Emily in Paris."