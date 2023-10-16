Netflix is teasing The Crown Season 6.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Monday featuring Elizabeth Debicki and Imelda Staunton

The Crown is a historical drama series exploring the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show will return for a two-part sixth and final season in December.

Season 6 opens with Princess Diana (Debicki) and Princes Charles (Dominic West) spending their first summer apart as a divorced couple, each enjoying very different holidays with their sons Prince William (Rufus Kampa) and Prince Harry (Fflyn Edwards), according to Netflix's Tudum.

"We're very much in the beginning of the Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed story," executive producer Suzanne Mackie said in a statement. "From the second she steps onto that boat and [you begin to see] some of those iconic images of her on the yacht, it does take you immediately to the whirlwind that was the press speculation about that romance."

The photos feature Diana with Fayed ( Khalid Abdalla ), Charles (West) with William (Kampa) and Harry (Edwards), and the queen (Staunton).

The season will explore the friendship and romance between Diana and Fayed, who both died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.

The Season 6 cast also features Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowls, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed and Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair.

Netflix released a teaser for the season last week.

The Crown Season 6, Part 1 will premiere Nov. 16, with Part 2 to follow Dec. 14.