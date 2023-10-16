Sam Hunt is going on tour in 2024.The 38-year-old country music singer announced a new U.S. tour, the Outskirts tour, on Monday.Hunt will kick off the tour Feb. 22, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich., and bring the venture to a close April 13 in Charlottesville, Va.Brett Young and Lily Rose will join the tour as special guests on select dates.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.Outskirts shares a name with Hunt's single "Outskirts," released in May. The singer released his most recent album, Southside, in April 2020.Here's the full list of dates for the Outskirts tour:Feb. 22, 2024 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel ArenaFeb. 23 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! CenterFeb. 24 -- Rosemont, Ill., at AllState ArenaMarch 1 -- Nashville, at Bridgestone ArenaMarch 2 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide ArenaMarch 3 -- Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli CentreMarch 14 -- Sioux City, Iowa, at Tyson Events CenterMarch 15 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv ForumMarch 16 -- Peoria, Ill., at Peoria Civic CenterMarch 21 -- Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch CenterMarch 22 -- Duluth, Minn., at Amsoil ArenaMarch 23 -- Grand Forks, N.D., at Ralph Engelstad ArenaApril 4 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling ArenaApril 5 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum ComplexApril 11 -- Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket ArenaApril 12 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life ArenaApril 13 -- Charlottesville, Va., at John Paul Jones Arena