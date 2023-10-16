Christine and the Queens is canceling his remaining tour dates in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The French singer announced the news in a statement Sunday after falling ill.

"Red (aka Christine and the Queens) was taken ill today and on the advice of doctors forced to make the difficult decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023," the post reads.

Christine and the Queens was to perform Sunday in Montreal, with the tour scheduled to end in Paris in late November.

Ticket holders can request refunds at their original point of purchase.

Christine and the Queens announced his tour in May and extended the tour in September. The tour is in support of his album Paranoia, Angels, True Love, released in June.

Christine and the Queens is known for the singles "Christine / Tilted," "Gone" with Charli XCX and "True Love" featuring 070 Shake.