"This Wish" will appear on the Wish Original Motional Picture Soundtrack, which debuts Nov. 17. The album also includes the songs "Welcome to Rosas," "At All Costs," "I'm a Star," "This is the Thanks I Get?!," "Knowing What I Know Now" and "A Wish Worth Making."
Wish is written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore and directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.