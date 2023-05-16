The Conners and Not Dead Yet will return for new seasons on ABC.

On Tuesday, ABC renewed The Conners for Season 6 and Not Dead Yet for Season 2.

The news followed The Conners Season 5 finale, which drew 3.6 million viewers May 4.

Season 6 will consist of 13 episodes, with an option for nine additional episodes, according to Deadline.

ABC also renewed several unscripted series: America's Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank.

The network has yet to announce the fate of Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds, along with five new pilots.

Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, The Rookie, Station 19 and Will Trent were previously renewed.

Production and scheduling for series across many networks have been impacted by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.