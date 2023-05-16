The 56-year-old singer-songwriter announced a new tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut studio album, Exile in Guyville, on Tuesday.
The tour begins Nov. 7 in El Cajon, Calif., and concludes Dec. 3 in Dallas. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday.
Each show will see Phair perform the entirety of Exile in Guyville, which features the singles "Never Said" and "Stratford-on-Guy," and fan favorite songs. Blondshell will join the tour as a special guest.
Phair released Exile in Guyville in June 1993. Her most recent album, Soberish, was released in 2021.
Here's the full list of dates for the Guyville anniversary tour:
Nov. 7 - El Cajon, Calif., at The Magnolia
Nov. 8 - Tuscon, Ariz., at Rialto Theatre
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, at The Wiltern
Nov. 11 - San Francisco, at The Masonic
Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore., at Revolution Hall
Nov. 14 - Seattle, at Moore Theatre
Nov. 17 - St. Paul, Minn., at Palace Theatre
Nov. 18 - Chicago, at The Chicago Theatre
Nov. 19 - Detroit, at Masonic Temple Theatre
Nov. 21 - Boston, at Roadrunner
Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, at Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 24 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Kings Theatre
Nov. 25 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
Nov. 27 - Nashville, at Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 28 - Atlanta, at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Nov. 30 - New Orleans, at Orpheum Theater
Dec. 1 - Austin, Texas, at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.