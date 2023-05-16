'Haunted Mansion' trailer: LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson take on ghosts
UPI News Service, 05/16/2023
Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film Haunted Mansion.
The studio shared a trailer for the supernatural horror comedy Tuesday featuring LaKeith Stanfield and Owen Wilson.
Haunted Mansion is based on the Disney theme park ride, which previously inspired a 2003 film of the same name. The remake is written by Katie Dippold and directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People).
Haunted Mansion follows "a woman (Rosario Dawson) and her son (Chase W. Dillon) who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters," according to an official description.
