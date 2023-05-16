Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film Haunted Mansion.

The studio shared a trailer for the supernatural horror comedy Tuesday featuring LaKeith Stanfield and Owen Wilson

Haunted Mansion is based on the Disney theme park ride, which previously inspired a 2003 film of the same name. The remake is written by Katie Dippold and directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People).

Haunted Mansion follows "a woman (Rosario Dawson) and her son (Chase W. Dillon) who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters," according to an official description.

The trailer shows the group (Stanfield, Wilson, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito) take on ghosts in the haunted mansion.

Disney released a first trailer for the film in March.

Haunted Mansion opens in theaters July 28.

