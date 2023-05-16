Netflix is teasing the new film Extraction 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action thriller Tuesday featuring Chris Hemsworth

Extraction 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film Extraction. The movies are based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) and are written and produced by Russo.

Hemsworth reprises his role of Tyler Rake, an Australian black ops mercenary. Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also star.

In the sequel, Rake (Hemsworth) is personally requested for a new mission -- rescuing "the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

The trailer gives a look at the 21-minute, one-shot action sequence that appears in the film.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the movie in April.

Extraction 2 premieres June 16.

Hemsworth previously collaborated with Russo on Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he stars as Thor.