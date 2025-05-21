The Chrisleys will be the subject of an upcoming docuseries on Lifetime, The Untitled Chrisleys Project, the network announced Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the wake of the family's controversy and upheaval with their parents sentenced to time in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, the Chrisley family is now pulling back the curtain and offering unprecedented access to their lives in a deeply personal and dramatic new series," an official synopsis reads.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were handed their prison sentences in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion. The family is best known for the 2013 USA Network series, Chrisley Knows Best.

"In the new series, the Chrisleys don't know best anymore, but they're doing their best to be there for each other," the description continues. "...While Savannah maintains custody of her younger siblings, Chloe and Grayson, she has been fighting tirelessly for a presidential pardon to free her parents."

The upcoming series promises a fresh look at the family as they reach "a critical point in their lives that will either make the family bond stronger or leave it shattered forever."

A release date has not been announced, but the network said the show is slated to arrive later this year.