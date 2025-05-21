Spanish-speaking soccer fans will soon be able to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on Hulu + Live TV as part of a new distribution deal between TelevisaUnivision and Disney Entertainment.

Beginning June 3, Univision, UniMas, TUDN and Galavision will stream on Hulu + Live TV. N+FORO, TLNovelas, Bandamax, De Pelicula, De Pelicula Clasico, Telehit and Telehit Music will soon become available to add.

ViX subscribers in Mexico will also gain access to Disney+ starting in June, a press release said.

The TelevisaUnivision president of streaming and digital, Rafael Urbina, said he was "thrilled" about the new agreement.

"TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of Spanish-language content in the world, and this deal underscores two critically important elements: our portfolio is a main anchor for any pay TV distributor -- without TelevisaUnivision, there is no complete pay-TV offering; and our direct-to-consumer business continues to break boundaries as ViX further strengthens its powerful connection to Hispanics around the world," he said in a statement.