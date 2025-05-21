Joey King is reportedly joining Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman for the Practical Magic sequel due in theaters Sept. 18 2026.

King is in talks to portray Bullock's daughter whose magical abilities cause problems for the family, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bullock and Kidman portrayed the Owens sisters in the 1998 film, which followed them as they tried to figure out how to stop a curse that caused the men they loved to die.

The initial film took its inspiration from Alice Hoffman's book.

"When we were making it, we definitely (thought about a sequel). We're so excited. We put our spell already," Kidman said, per Variety.

King rose to fame for her role in The Kissing Booth. She also recently starred in and executive produced The Uglies.

Practical Magic 2 could begin filming in London later this summer.