Quiver Distribution released the trailer for Four Letters of Love on Wednesday. The film opens in theaters and digital video-on-demand on July 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer shows William ( Pierce Brosnan ) walk out of his office job to become a painter, following the word of God. William invites his son, Nicholas (Fionn O'Shea) to join him on the shore while he paints.

Nicholas is in love with Isabel (Ann Skelly), but her parents (Helena Bonham-Carter and Gabriel Byrne) send her away to a convent school. Nicholas writes Isabel letters as he longs to reconnect with her.

Niall Williams wrote Four Letters of Love. Polly Steele directs.

Brosnan starred in the ensemble espionage drama Black Bag and on the Paramount+ drama MobLand. He spoke with UPI last year about his film The Last Rifleman while on the set of the upcoming Cliffhanger remake.