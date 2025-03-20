The seventh season of Showtime original series The Chi will premiere in May, and will debut on demand and streaming two days before airing on the cable network.

The Chi, created and executive produced by Lena Waithe , will be available on demand and streaming for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan starting Friday, May 16.

The new season of the drama series will air its first episode on Showtime two days later, at 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 18.

"In season seven, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power. Yet as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there's only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost," Showtime said in a press release.

The network said streaming numbers for Season 6 were up 25% over Season 5, making it the most-watched season to date.

Lynn Whitfield recently won an NAACP Image Award for her acting on the show, which was also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award.

The cast also includes Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker and Luke James.