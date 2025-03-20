Warner Bros. released a trailer for One Battle After Another, the mysterious new Paul Thomas Anderson film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The YouTube post, which promises a full trailer release next week, opens with Leonardo DiCaprio 's character sipping a beer before being interrupted by gunfire.

The teaser also features brief appearances by co-stars Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti and Sean Penn.

The plot details of One Battle After Another remain shrouded in mystery, although Anderson's script is reportedly inspired by Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland.

Anderson's previous films include Boogie Nights, Magnolia, The Master and There Will Be Blood. He has been nominated for Academy Awards 11 times, but has yet to win an Oscar.

One Battle After Another releases in theaters Sept. 26.