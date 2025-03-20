Netflix announced it is casting for The Golden Ticket, a new reality competition series inspired by Roald Dahl's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The Golden Ticket will see contestants living in the 1964 novel's titular chocolate factory as guests of Willy Wonka to compete in a "high-stakes social experiment."

"Players will have to adapt and strategize, as a golden ticket only gets you so far," the announcement said. "Wonka's guests must withstand games, tests and temptations designed to prove their instincts, resilience and ability to thrive in the chaos of a retro-futuristic dreamscape."

Netflix said the premiere date and filming location will be announced at a future date.

"We are thrilled to bring the magic of the Chocolate Factory to life like never before," said Jeff Gaspin, vice president of unscripted at Netflix. "This one-of-a-kind reality competition blends adventure, strategy and social dynamics, creating an experience that is as captivating as it is unpredictable. For the first time, a lucky few won't just have to imagine the experience -- they'll get to step inside the factory and live it."

The streaming service invited prospective contestants to fill out an application online.

The show marks the latest project to stem from Netflix's partnership with the Roald Dahl Story Company, following the films Matilda the Musical and The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar.