Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates the launch of the 2025 collegiate men's basketball championships.

The Doodle, an animation of a basketball going into a hoop, arrives two days after the start of the National Collegiate Athletic Association's men's basketball championships, also known as "March Madness."

"Over the next few weeks, 68 elite college teams from around the country are set to compete in a single-elimination bracket -- and only one will win the big trophy," Google said.

"Who will be this year's Cinderella story? Will an upset bust your bracket? And who will ultimately take home the glory? All eyes are on the court for tipoff."