'The Changeling' trailer: LaKeith Stanfield is thrust into dark fairy tale
UPI News Service, 08/08/2023
Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new show The Changeling.
The studio shared a trailer for the horror fantasy series Tuesday featuring LaKeith Stanfield.
The Changeling is based on the Victor LaValle novel of the same name. The series is described as "a fairytale for grown-ups" that presents "a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed."
Stanfield plays Apollo, a husband and father thrust into a dark fairy tale after he cuts an enchanted string from his wife Emma's (Clark Backo) wrist.
The trailer shows how Emma (Backo) got the string from a mysterious woman at a lagoon in Brazil that locals warned her away from. The woman told Emma her three wishes would come true once the string falls off, but Apollo preemptively cuts it.
"Would you even know if you crossed into a fairy tale?" a voice asks in the trailer. "There are portals in this world that we may never know we've trespassed through."
