'All Fun and Games' trailer: Natalia Dyer takes on demon in new horror film
UPI News Service, 08/08/2023
Vertical Entertainment is teasing the new movie All Fun and Games.
The studio shared a trailer for the horror film Tuesday featuring Natalia Dyer and Asa Butterfield.
All Fun and Games is written and directed by Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu and produced by the Russo brothers' AGBO.
The movie explores "the elements of cruelty inherent in children's games -- Flashlight Tag, Hangman, Hide & Seek -- and what happens when the games go too far."
"When a group of teens find a cursed knife in the woods, they unleash a malevolent demon that will not rest until it's claimed all of their lives and souls in a terrifying deathmatch," an official synopsis reads.
The trailer shows Dyer's character take on Butterfield's after he is possessed by the demon.
Dyer is known for playing Nancy Wheeler on Stranger Things, while Butterfield portrays Otis Milburn on Sex Education.
