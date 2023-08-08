FXX is giving a glimpse of the final season of Archer.

The network shared a trailer for Season 14 of the animated comedy series Tuesday.

Archer follows spy Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and the staff of a dysfunctional intelligence agency.

Season 14 sees Lana (Aisha Tyler) take charge at The Agency, a subsidiary of the International Intelligence Agency (IIA).

"This season, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry," an official description reads.

The voice cast also includes Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger. Natalie Dew joins Season 14 as the new super-agent Zara Khan.

Archer is created by Adam Reed.

Season 14 will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. EDT on FXX. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.