Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will adapt the bestselling book Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix.

The couple bought the rights to the Carley Fortune romance novel through their production company, Archewell Productions, a rep for Penguin Random House confirmed Monday to Forbes.

Meet Me at the Lake follows Will and Fern, "two strangers on a daylong adventure where they make a promise one keeps and the other breaks, with life-changing effects," an official description reads.

The plot shares some similarities to Harry and Markle's romance, as one of the characters lost a parent in a car crash and struggled with substance abuse. Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash at age 36 in 1997.

"I'm so thrilled about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring Meet Me at the Lake to the screen," Fortune told The Independent. "Will and Fern's love story is dear to my heart, and I can't imagine a more perfect partnership."

Fortune also confirmed the news on Instagram.

"Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible," she said of the adaptation.

Harry and Markle signed a multiyear deal with Netflix in September 2020. The couple have since released the docuseries Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead, a docuseries featuring featuring world leaders.