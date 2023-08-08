Ciara is going to be a mom of four.

The 37-year-old singer and actress is expecting her fourth child, her third with her husband, professional football player Russell Wilson

Ciara shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a video that shows her dancing by a pool and showing the silhouette of her baby bump.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid... You my heart I'm your rib," she captioned the post, quoting lyrics from her song "How We Roll" with Chris Brown.

Normani and Vanessa Bryant were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"OMGGG CONGRATULATIONS @ciara @dangerusswilson I am screaming for y'all," Normani wrote.

"Congratulations! Love you @ciara @dangerusswilson," Bryant said.

Wilson, who filmed the video, also responded, writing, "Love you momma #HowWeRoll."

Ciara and Wilson married in July 2016 and have two children together, daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win, 3. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir, 9, with her ex-fiance, Future.

Ciara and Brown released a single and music video for "How We Roll" on Friday. Sources told People that Ciara filmed the video while pregnant.

As an actress, Ciara will star in The Color Purple, a film adaptation of the Broadway musical and Alice Walker novel.