Shakira has joined the lineup for Billboard Latin Music Week.

The Columbian singer, 46, will give a Q&A at the event, which runs Oct. 2 to 6 in Miami Beach, Fla.

Leila Cobo, Billboard Chief Content Officer for Latin/Espai±ol, will moderate the panel.

Shakira joins previously announced stars Edgar Barrera, Maria Becerra, Eladio Carrion, Fonseca, Gale, Grupo Frontera, Nicki Nicole, Peso Pluma, Santa Fe Klan, Sebastian Yatra and Young Miko.

Billboard Latin Music Week will feature exclusive panels, conversations and performances from Latin music stars. The event coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Shakira is the top-selling female Latin artist of all time, with more than 95 million records sold worldwide.

The singer released her 11th album, El Dorado, in 2017, and has released four singles this year, including "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" and "Copa Vaci­a" with Manuel Turizo.

Shakira was honored as Woman of the Year at Billboard's inaugural Latin Women in Music gala in May.