Riley Keough is sharing her baby girl's name.

The 34-year-old actress announced the name of her daughter with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, in the September issue of Vanity Fair.

Keough and Smith-Petersen welcomed their daughter via surrogate in August 2022. The couple named their baby girl Tupelo Storm.

In the interview, Keough said Tupelo is a reference to Tupelo, Miss., the birthplace of her grandfather Elvis Presley, while Storm is a tribute to her late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough.

"It's funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie," Keough said, referencing Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis. "I was like, 'This is great because it's not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family -- it's not like Memphis or something. Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, 'Oh no.' But it's fine."

Keough was named the sole trustee and heir of Lisa Marie Presley's estate, which includes Elvis Presley's former home of Graceland, last week.

The actress briefly discussed her struggle with Lyme disease in the Vanity Fair cover story and she said she considers surrogacy "a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people."

"I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff," Keough said of surrogacy.

"This is the thing in my life so far that I have really wanted to, quote-unquote, get right," she added of motherhood. "I don't think you ever can be a perfect parent, but I would like to be the best mom for her that I can be."

Keough most recently starred in the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six. She will next star in the Hulu crime drama Under the Bridge, based on the Rebecca Godfrey novel.