Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Once Upon a Crime.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Japanese fantasy film Monday.

Once Upon a Crime is based on a novel by Aito Aoyagi. The film is directed by Yuichi Fukuda and stars Kanna Hashimoto, Yuko Araki and Takanori Iwata.

In Once Upon a Crime, fairy tales collide as Little Red Riding Hood (Hashimoto) takes on the role of detective to solve an intriguing case involving Cinderella (Araki).

"It is a fantasy-comedy-mystery filled with dreams and adventures never before seen, bringing the world of fairy tales to life on an epic scale," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Little Red Riding Hood investigate a murder that occurs at a ball.

Once Upon a Crime premieres Sept. 14 on Netflix.