Nikita Kanda and Adam Thomas have joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing Season 21.

The BBC announced Tuesday that Kanda, a radio personality who hosts BBC Asian Network's Breakfast show, and Thomas, an actor known for playing Donte Charles on Waterloo Road, will appear as contestants in the new season of the dance competition series.

"I can't believe I'm going to be on Strictly. This is a dream come true. I'm still pinching myself. I don't think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dancefloor. I can't wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!" Kanda said in a statement.

Thomas said he is "so excited" to join the show.

"I've been such a big fan of the show for years, I can't believe I'm actually doing it!" the actor said.

"I can't dance to save my life but I'm buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro," he added. "Get me on that dance floor... I can't wait!"

Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon and Zara McDermott were previously announced as contestants.

Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Garziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jonas, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanna Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola will appear as pros.

Shirley Ballas will return as head judge, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke to also sit on the judging panel.

Strictly Come Dancing Season 21 will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the fall.