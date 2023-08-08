South Korean boy band NCT has announced a new album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group said Tuesday that it will release Golden Age, its fourth full-length album as a full group, on Aug. 28.

NCT shared the news alongside a teaser for the album featuring gold lettering.

The group's social media banner shows that NCT members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Kun, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiaojun, Hendery, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Yangyang, Chenle and Jisung will be featured on the album.

Golden Age will mark NCT's first full-length album as a full group since Universe, released in December 2021.

NCT also features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and DoJaeJung. In addition, the members have released music as solo artists.

NCT's Jaehyun released a single and music video for the song "Horizon" on Tuesday. The song appears on NCT Lab, a series from SM Station.