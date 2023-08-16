Apple TV+ is teasing the new series The Buccaneers.

The streaming service shared first-look photos and a premiere date for the period drama Wednesday.

The Buccaneers is based on the unfinished final novel by author Edith Wharton.

The series is created by Katherine Jakeways and follows a group of fun-loving young American girls who "explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition."

"Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that, and saying 'I do' is just the beginning," an official synopsis reads.

The cast includes Kristine Fri¸seth as Nan St. George, Alisa Boe as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George and Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable, along with Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George.

Jakeways leads an all-female creative team that also includes Susanna White and Beth Willis. White directs the series and executive produces with Willis.

The Buccaneers will have a three-episode premiere Nov. 8 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly on Wednesdays.