Fast X is coming to Peacock in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock announced in a press release Wednesday that the action film will start streaming Sept. 15.

Fast X is the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious film series. The movie is written by Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin and directed by Louis Leterrier.

Fast X follows Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew as they take on Dante (Jason Momoa), the son of a nefarious kingpin who Dom and his team previously took down in Brazil.

"More lethal than any other enemy they've faced, Dante now rises as a terrifying new nemesis who's fueled by revenge and determined to shatter their family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom loves," an official synopsis reads.

Fast X opened in theaters in May. The film was the No. 1 movie in North America its opening weekend, earning $67.5 million in receipts.

Other Fast & Furious titles are also coming to Peacock. Fast and Furious 6, Fate of the Furious and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will also start streaming Sept. 15, while Furious 7 arrives Oct. 1.