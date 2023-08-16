Fast X is coming to Peacock in September.

Peacock announced in a press release Wednesday that the action film will start streaming Sept. 15.

Fast X is the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious film series. The movie is written by Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin and directed by Louis Leterrier.

Fast X follows Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew as they take on Dante (Jason Momoa), the son of a nefarious kingpin who Dom and his team previously took down in Brazil.

"More lethal than any other enemy they've faced, Dante now rises as a terrifying new nemesis who's fueled by revenge and determined to shatter their family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom loves," an official synopsis reads.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron also star.

Fast X opened in theaters in May. The film was the No. 1 movie in North America its opening weekend, earning $67.5 million in receipts.

Other Fast & Furious titles are also coming to Peacock. Fast and Furious 6, Fate of the Furious and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will also start streaming Sept. 15, while Furious 7 arrives Oct. 1.