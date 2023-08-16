Barbie, the number one movie of the year, is coming to video on demand Sept. 5. Prime Video is taking preorders for $19.99. Vudu and Apple TV are taking preorders for $24.99, but do not confirm the release date.

ADVERTISEMENT

First-run movies typically come to VOD for the premium price for the first month. Then lower rental fees become available.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav also said in the company's Q2 earnings call that Barbie would be on the Max streaming service by the fall. Zaslav did not give a specific date, but Sept. 5 VOD gives the firm months to release the film on Max by the end of October.

Warner Bros. has not announced a date for any physical DVD, Blu-ray or 4K UHD release. Barbie is still no. 1 at the box office since opening July 21 and earning over $1 billion worldwide.

UPI reviewed Barbie, praising its human take on the classic toy, its satirical comedy and striking production design.