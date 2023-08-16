South Korean girl group Aespa is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Wednesday of their video for the song "Better Things."

The "Better Things" teaser shows the members of Aespa ask an A.I. smart assistant to play the song. The song's beat shakes the walls and transports the group to a mysterious place by the ocean.

"Better Things" will mark Aespa's first English-language single. The group will release the song and its music video Friday.

Aespa announced "Better Things" in July.

The group has been showing off the song's choreography in TikTok videos released over the past week.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group most recently released the EP My World in May.