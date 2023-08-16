FX announced the premiere date for American Horror Stories Season 3. The spinoff returns Oct. 26 on Hulu as part of the streaming service's Huluween theme.

American Horror Stories is the spinoff of American Horror Story in which each episode is a standalone horror tale, rather than a season-long arc. There will be four episodes in Season 3.

New key art for the season shows a red faced woman holding a light bulb up to her face, with her hands gripping a crystal ball. The ominous image is in line with the series, which keeps plots under wraps until they premiere.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, the late Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz are executive producers.

FX released new images from American Horror Story: Delicate on Tuesday. The 12th season of the flagship series stars Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

The images are also ambiguous, but the season is based on the Danielle Valentine book Delicate Condition. Delicate premieres Sept. 20 on FX and also streams on Hulu.