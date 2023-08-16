The People's Choice Country Awards has unveiled the nominees for its inaugural awards show.Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown and other artists are nominated for awards at the new event, an expansion of the People's Choice Awards that celebrates country music.The People's Choice Country Awards will take place Sept. 28 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and air at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The show will also stream on Peacock.Little Big Town will host the ceremony, while Shelton will present the Country Music Icon award to Toby Keith.Fans can vote for their favorite artists beginning Wednesday. Voting runs through Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m.The People's Choice Country Awards nominees include:The People's Artist of 2023Blake SheltonKane BrownKelsea BalleriniLainey WilsonLuke CombsMorgan WallenOld DominionZach BryanThe Male Artist of 2023Bailey ZimmermanBlake SheltonHardyJelly RollKane BrownLuke CombsMorgan WallenZach BryanThe Female Artist of 2023Ashley McBrydeCarly PearceCarrie UnderwoodElle KingKelsea BalleriniLainey WilsonMegan MoroneyMiranda LambertThe Group\/Duo of 2023Brothers OsbourneDan + ShayLady ALittle Big TownMaddie & TaeOld DominionParmaleeThe War and TreatyThe Album of 2023Bell Bottom Country, Lainey WilsonDifferent Man, Kane BrownGettin' Old, Luke CombsOne Thing at a Time, Morgan WallenReligiously. The Album., Bailey ZimmermanRolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea BalleriniThe Mockingbird & the Crow, HardyWhitsitt Chapel, Jelly RollThe Song of 2023"Fast Car," Luke Combs"Last Night," Morgan Wallen"Love You Anyway," Luke Combs"Need a Favor," Jelly Roll"Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney"Thank God," Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown"Thinkin' Bout Me," Morgan Wallen"Wait in the Truck," Hardy featuring Lainey WilsonSee a full list of nominations here.