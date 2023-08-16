The People's Choice Country Awards has unveiled the nominees for its inaugural awards show.

Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini , Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown and other artists are nominated for awards at the new event, an expansion of the People's Choice Awards that celebrates country music.

The People's Choice Country Awards will take place Sept. 28 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and air at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The show will also stream on Peacock.

Little Big Town will host the ceremony, while Shelton will present the Country Music Icon award to Toby Keith.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists beginning Wednesday. Voting runs through Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

The People's Choice Country Awards nominees include:

The People's Artist of 2023

Blake Shelton

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

The Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Hardy

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

The Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

The Group/Duo of 2023

Brothers Osbourne

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty

The Album of 2023

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Different Man, Kane Brown

Gettin' Old, Luke Combs

One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen

Religiously. The Album., Bailey Zimmerman

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

The Mockingbird & the Crow, Hardy

Whitsitt Chapel, Jelly Roll

The Song of 2023

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

"Last Night," Morgan Wallen

"Love You Anyway," Luke Combs

"Need a Favor," Jelly Roll

"Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney

"Thank God," Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

"Thinkin' Bout Me," Morgan Wallen

"Wait in the Truck," Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson

