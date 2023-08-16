Celebrity couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating Jonas' 34th birthday.

Turner, an actress best known for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, marked the occasion Tuesday by sharing a tribute and new photo with Jonas on Instagram Stories.

The picture shows the couple wearing matching striped pajamas as Turner snaps a selfie.

"Happy birthday handsome @joejonas," she captioned the post.

Sophie Turner shared a tribute and new photo with Joe Jonas on his 34th birthday. Photo by sophiet/Instagram Stories

Jonas' brother Nick Jonas also shared a photo on Instagram from Jonas' birthday celebration. The picture shows Nick Jonas presenting his brother with what appears to be a Pokeball-inspired cake.

"Happy birthday Joe. It's very cool being your brother," Nick Jonas wrote.

Jonas and Turner married in 2019 and have two daughters, Willa, 3, and a baby girl born in July 2022.

"It's what life is about for me -- raising the next generation," Turner said of motherhood in the June 2022 issue of Elle U.K. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."

"We're so excited to be expanding the family," she added. "It's the best blessing ever."

Jonas performs with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas as the pop rock band Jonas Brothers. The group kicked off its new tour Saturday with Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti, in the audience.