The Braxtons is set to return for a sophomore season.

AMC Networks' We TV announced the reality show's Season 2 renewal Tuesday.

The Braxtons -- sisters Toni Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Tamar Braxton and Trina Braxton -- rose to prominence as a music group and later starred on the show Braxton Family Values, which also featured their mother, Evelyn Braxton, and initially aired in 2011.

Season 1 of The Braxtons, which premiered in August, shows the family grappling with the 2022 death of Traci Braxton.

"This season, the Braxton sisters aim to head back to their roots of fun, humor and spending much needed quality time with one another as they plan and celebrate Towanda's highly anticipated wedding," an official synopsis reads. "As the entire family gathers for the pending nuptials, the sisters also continue to work on healing their relationships and address unresolved issues, which is complicated as they continue processing the intense grief from the passing of their sister, Traci."

Traci Braxton, who was also part of the Braxtons music group and appeared on Braxton Family Values, died at age 50 in March 2022 following a battle with cancer.

Season 2 will arrive on We TV in the fall, but a specific release date has not yet been shared.