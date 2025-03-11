Max released the trailer for Hacks Season 4 on Tuesday. The show returns April 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on Max.

The streaming service announced new guest stars for the season last week. Jean Smart , Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter also return.

The trailer shows tensions between Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava (Einbinder) on the set of Deborah's new talk show. Their mutual agent (Downs) scolds Ava for blackmailing her way into the job of head writer for the talk show.

Meanwhile, Deborah's daughter, DJ's (Kaitlin Olson) pregnancy appears far enough along that she is showing at the gym. Other scenes show Deborah and Ava driving race cars, Deborah taking a sledgehammer to her kitchen, Ava driving through the closed studio gate and Ava recording a police officer during a traffic stop.

Max renewed Hacks last May following the Season 3 finale.