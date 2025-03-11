Wheesung, the South Korean singer who skyrocketed to fame with the 2002 song "Can't You," was found dead on Monday, his agency confirmed. He was 43.

"Wheesung has left us," Tajoy Entertainment said in a statement, per Variety. "He was found in cardiac arrest at his home in Seoul and was pronounced deceased."

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Wheesung struggled with depression, panic disorder and insomnia and had apparently used the anesthetics propofol and etomidate in the past, the outlet reports.

His agency confirmed the singer's death to YTN, an affiliate of CNN.

The music artist joins an ever-growing list of South Korean celebrities who have recently died.

Actress Kim Sae-ron was 24 when she died of apparent suicide in February, while onetime model Song Jae-lim died in November, spurring scrutiny of the entertainment industry's demands.

Wheesung had been slated to perform Saturday alongside KCM. The singer posted a black-white-image of a flower on his Instagram.

That post accumulated more than 6,000 likes and 200 comments within hours.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support. Globally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has contact information for crisis centers around the world.