'Girls Trip 2' may relocate from Ghana to another African country
UPI News Service, 03/11/2025
The next Girls Trip may be moving, according to star Regina Hall. Screenwriter Tracy Oliver previously said she was writing Girls Trip 2 to send her quartet of women to Ghana, but Hall said recent revisions may relocate the sequel.
ADVERTISEMENT
During a Zoom interview with UPI for her new movie O'Dessa, which will post next week, Hall gave a Girls Trip 2 update with more detail than she told Jennifer Hudson on her talk show last week.
"I heard that it may not be in Ghana actually," Hall said. "They've since moved. I know Tracy and Kenya [Barris] are writing it."
Oliver told UPI Afrochella inspired her to set the sequel in Ghana. Hall said the writers are still developing a girls trip to Africa, depending on which country is feasible for filming.
"But I do know it is in Africa which is a continent so that doesn't narrow it down a lot," Hall said. "I do know that it's somewhere in Africa. It probably has a lot to do with where they'll set the infrastructure up which makes me think South Africa. That's my feeling."
2017's Girls Trip starred Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett and Queen Latifah as four friends traveling to New Orleans. Their raunchy comic adventure challenges, but ultimately heals, their friendships.
The original film opened at No. 2 behind Dunkirk with $30.4 million on its way to grossing over $115 million in the United States and Canada.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.