The next Girls Trip may be moving, according to star Regina Hall. Screenwriter Tracy Oliver previously said she was writing Girls Trip 2 to send her quartet of women to Ghana, but Hall said recent revisions may relocate the sequel.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a Zoom interview with UPI for her new movie O'Dessa, which will post next week, Hall gave a Girls Trip 2 update with more detail than she told Jennifer Hudson on her talk show last week.

"I heard that it may not be in Ghana actually," Hall said. "They've since moved. I know Tracy and Kenya [Barris] are writing it."

Oliver told UPI Afrochella inspired her to set the sequel in Ghana. Hall said the writers are still developing a girls trip to Africa, depending on which country is feasible for filming.

"But I do know it is in Africa which is a continent so that doesn't narrow it down a lot," Hall said. "I do know that it's somewhere in Africa. It probably has a lot to do with where they'll set the infrastructure up which makes me think South Africa. That's my feeling."

2017's Girls Trip starred Hall, Tiffany Haddish , Jada Pinkett and Queen Latifah as four friends traveling to New Orleans. Their raunchy comic adventure challenges, but ultimately heals, their friendships.

The original film opened at No. 2 behind Dunkirk with $30.4 million on its way to grossing over $115 million in the United States and Canada.