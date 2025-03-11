Mufasa: The Lion King is set to land on Disney+ on March 26.

Walt Disney Studios announced the streaming premiere in a social media post Tuesday.

"It's time to experience the legend of Mufasa," a caption reads.

The film, which serves as The Lion King's computer-animated prequel, features the voices of Donald Glover, John Kani, Aaron Pierre, Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter as Simba, Rafiki, Mufasa, Nala and Kiara, respectively.

Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen and Kelvin Harrison, Jr. also lend their voices to the film, portraying Timon, Pumba and Scar, respectively.

Tiffany Boone portrays Sarabe, while Lennie James portrays King Obasi.

"Every being has a place in the circle of life," Mufasa says in the preview Walt Disney Studios released Tuesday.

The film, which opened in theaters in December, generated some $23.8 million at the box office after approximately two weeks.