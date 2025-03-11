Disney+ is previewing Pets, a documentary that examines the unconditional love that exists between humans and the animals they care for.

The preview gives glimpses of a cat rescuer, a rabbit sitting in a toilet, a man kayaking with his dog, and a golden retriever running down a wedding aisle.

The streamer also released a movie poster for the film that features the kayaker, his dog and the subtitle, "A different breed of love story."

Jurassic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard directs the film, noting that the project "has been a dream for years."

"There's something about these wordless intuitive bonds, full of mischief and love, that feel like magic," she said in a press release. "And pet videos? They tap into such pure innocence and happiness, the kind of altogether that catches you off guard and reminds you why we love them so much."

Pigs, goats and birds of prey will also be featured in the film, according to the press release.

Pets is set to premiere April 11, coinciding with National Pet Day.