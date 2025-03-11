The big winners at the 2025 iHeartPodcast Awards Live at SXSW included comedy podcast Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang and true crime series My Favorite Murder.

The Monday night ceremony saw Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang being dubbed Podcast of the Year, while My Favorite Murder hosts Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff won Best Overall Ensemble.

Jack O'Brien and Miles Gray of The Daily Zeitgeist podcast served as hosts of the ceremony in Austin, Texas.

The Best Crime Podcast award was given to Betrayal, Planet Money won Best Business & Finance Podcast, the Best Comedy Podcast award went to Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade and The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster won Best Pop Culture Podcast.

Other winners included Be My Guest with Ina Garten for Best Food Podcast, Huberman Lab for Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast, You're Wrong About for Best History Podcast, Story Pirates for Best Kids & Family Podcast and Song Exploder for Best Music Podcast.

Mel Robbins of The Mel Robbins Podcast was named Best Overall Host.