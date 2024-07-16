The Bachelorette couple Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried have shared whether they have a baby boy or girl on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT
Desiree and Chris, who are already parents of two sons named Asher and Zander, have revealed the sex of their third child together.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Desiree, 38, recently took to Instagram and posted a video of the exciting gender reveal.

In the video, Asher, 8, and Zander, 6, set off confetti cannons revealing blue confetti in the air.

"Yay!!!! It's a ..... I had this really cute video idea that involved a T-shirt I needed to make, some paint and the boys involvement so week after week (for the last 6 weeks) I continued to push it back because well pregnant mom in the summer is where I'm at," Desiree captioned her post.

"So... here we are! a video from when the boys found out the gender instead! And now you know! #itsaboy."

Desiree included three blue-heart emojis in her caption and concluded, "We are beyond thrilled and excited to meet this lil man! The boys are already planning on what they are going to teach him. So cute!"

Desiree announced she and Chris are expecting their third child together in early May.

"Something's brewing.. & it's not my coffee," Desiree captioned a video via Instagram on May 4.

In the video, Desiree lowered the camera to show her baby bump, and she added in her post, "Baby #3 coming this November."

Desiree gave birth to Asher in October 2016. She then announced in July 2018 that she was pregnant again.

Desiree and Chris welcomed Zander in January 2019.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Desiree and Chris fell in love on The Bachelorette's ninth season in 2013, and they got married in January 2015. The pair recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

"N I N E years ago today my life changed forever! I walked down the aisle to my forever!" Desiree wrote on social media in January.

"It's been almost a decade of life lessons, growth, hills and valleys but if there's one thing for certain, I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else. With each passing year our love grows stronger, more vulnerable, and even more tightly intertwined. Always falling forward @chrisrsiegfriedÂ¸Â I love you."

On Desiree's The Bachelorette season, Chris proposed marriage to her during the finale, which filmed back in May 2013 and aired three months later on ABC.

The show's star selected the former pro baseball player over runner-up Drew Kenney after getting over the heartbreak of frontrunner Brooks Forester unexpectedly dumping her.

Brooks talked to Reality TV World about whether he was surprised by Desiree's engagement to Chris at the end of the season.

Former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison said at the time that Desiree was chasing the guy she could not have rather than the men who made it known they loved her and truly wanted to be with her.

ADVERTISEMENT
Brooks exclusively told Reality TV World in August 2013 that he didn't regret leaving Desiree, although the pair had strong feelings for each other during filming.

Desiree and Chris also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2018.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Prior to her stint on The Bachelorette, Desiree competed for Sean Lowe's heart on The Bachelor's seventeenth season, which aired in 2013.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 9
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 9 NEWS