Desiree, 38, recently took to Instagram and posted a video of the exciting gender reveal.
In the video, Asher, 8, and Zander, 6, set off confetti cannons revealing blue confetti in the air.
"Yay!!!! It's a ..... I had this really cute video idea that involved a T-shirt I needed to make, some paint and the boys involvement so week after week (for the last 6 weeks) I continued to push it back because well pregnant mom in the summer is where I'm at," Desiree captioned her post.
"So... here we are! a video from when the boys found out the gender instead! And now you know! #itsaboy."
Desiree included three blue-heart emojis in her caption and concluded, "We are beyond thrilled and excited to meet this lil man! The boys are already planning on what they are going to teach him. So cute!"
"N I N E years ago today my life changed forever! I walked down the aisle to my forever!" Desiree wrote on social media in January.
"It's been almost a decade of life lessons, growth, hills and valleys but if there's one thing for certain, I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else. With each passing year our love grows stronger, more vulnerable, and even more tightly intertwined. Always falling forward @chrisrsiegfriedÂ¸Â I love you."