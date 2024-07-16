"Things are smooth," Tyler, 31, teased of his romance. "It's new. So we're learning and one day the world will know, but right now we're just kind of chilling out."
Tyler said he and the woman in his life are enjoying their privacy as well as quality time together, out of the spotlight.
"It's just better that way," Tyler said.
"Once you make it for the world, everyone gets to comment and throw their two cents in. And right now, we're trying to make sure we're good."
Given Tyler's heart is currently taken, he admitted he has no desire to star on a future season of The Bachelor.
However, Tyler noted he'd be open to a possible "hosting role one day," adding, "You never know. Hopefully this relationship works out."
While Tyler is keeping the identity of his girlfriend under wraps, he is rumored to be dating fellow Jupiter, FL, resident Tate Madden, a blonde beauty who appeared on The Bachelorette 15 alum's Going Home with Tyler Cameron on Amazon Prime Video.
Not only are Tyler and Tate part of the same friend group in Jupiter, where Tyler grew up and currently works as a general contractor, but Tyler has also been featured in many of Tate's Instagram photos and TikTok videos, some of which had captured the pair being pretty flirty with each other.
On Monday, July 15, Tate uploaded an image via Instagram Stories of Tyler and a doodle dog sticking out their tongues and making the same funny face.
And on April 22, Tate posted a carousel of images of herself working with Tyler on the set of his show.
"I really loved this crew and I REALLY love 'Going home with Tyler Cameron' now streaming on @primevideo !" Tate wrote.
A friend of the couple from Jupiter, Kate Dool, commented on the post, "It's all started with a 'I have a hot friend that's a photographer,'" and Tate responded, "Slowly lost that title as filming went on."
Fans have actually been speculating there's something going on between Tyler and Tate for almost two years now.
Tate uploaded an image in March 2023 that appeared to show Tyler and Tate going to a Furry Friends gala in Jupiter as dates. Tyler and Tate posed and smiled big with another couple at the event.
And in 2022, Tate posted funny TikTok videos of Tyler in which she claimed they were "not dating" at the time but he was giving her mixed signals.
"I actually work with Tyler but he is madly in love with me and he asks me every day to be his girlfriend every day and I tell him he needs to calm down and it's inappropriate," Tate quipped in one clip, before Tyler told her that she was out of her mind.
"[Jupiter does] not [have] as many people to pick from, like, if you were, like, in New York or LA, but I think what I love about Jupiter is just [it's] got good, real people, and I can always connect with those kind of people," Tyler shared.
"It's been good for me," he said, adding, "[I'm] trying to slow down, trying to date. I'm trying to do the right thing these days."
And "doing the right thing" apparently meant ignoring his DMs from women on Instagram.
"The DMs are still crazy. Some wild stuff still comes in all the time," Tyler admitted.
"I mean, nothing compares to the craziness from that show. That was one of the most wildest times of my life. But yeah, it's, I guess, it's tapered off a little bit."
And earlier that month, Tyler appeared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast and shared with Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile how being back in Jupiter really "changed" the way he looked at dating and what he wanted to do with his life.
"Not going to lie, I think I've grown up the most from 30 to 31 than I have in the past five years... I want to have responsibilities and have these big businesses. I want to try to grow and you can't be doing the crazy dumb stuff. I had to learn to settle and be content with where I am in life," Tyler explained on the podcast.
Tyler also acknowledged he probably wasn't setting himself up to find The One during his time in New York.
"The way I was dating before was chasing what glittered and was fun and what was never really good for me. Now, I am home and I am dating in Jupiter and trying to meet people that I relate to and are working and want to raise a family," Tyler said at the time.
"Being home has really made dating better for me. It has made me zone in on what's more important than what just glitters. Dating in Jupiter is probably the best thing for me."
Tyler fell in love with Hannah on The Bachelorette, but he finished in second place behind her winner, aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt, during the May 2019 finale on ABC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler recalled crying and being crushed about his breakup with Hannah after the show, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed's intentions were questionable and he allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmedThe Bachelorette.
Although Hannah regretted her final pick and broke up with Jed, Tyler moved on and dated supermodelGigi Hadid in a highly-publicized romance.
Tyler remained single for two years before he started dating model Camila Kendra. Tyler admitted he was in love with Camila, but they only dated for eight months and she allegedly dumped him in August 2021.
Tyler later confirmed his relationship with Paige Lorenze, a social-media influencer, in July 2022, but they split just three weeks later.
"We actually had to take a step back. It wasn't the right time. It wasn't good for us," Tyler said on E!'s "Daily Pop" at the time. "But we both have tons of respect and love for each other."
In addition, Tyler -- who finished as the runner-up on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing and also competed on Season 2 of the network's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality competition -- was also rumored to be romantically involved with Stassie Karanikolaou, Juliette Porter, and Jilissa Ann Zoltko at one time or another.
Rumors also swirled Tyler was dating the former Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari last year. He appeared in her music video and then the pair had a New Year's Eve date to ring in 2023.
But Tyler previously told Page Six that he imagines himself in 10 years being a high school football coach for is local high school, Jupiter High, and having "a bunch of kids" with his wife.
Hannah actually visited Tyler in Jupiter after his beloved mother Andrea Cameron died in 2020, and the pair ended up quarantining together -- along with a big group of friends -- during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments, which was released in November 2021.
Not only did Hannah write that she felt like Tyler's "backup player who never got to play in the game," but she also said their relationship "wasn't some game" to her and he "broke" her heart when he began dating Gigi shortly after The Bachelorette 15 wrapped on TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
And Hannah claimed Tyler's last text to her after their quarantine session was, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't."
But Tyler noted on "The Bellas Podcast" once Hannah's book was released in late 2021, "I've got receipts, too!"