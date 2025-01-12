"We've got a place together and we're building a home together in Los Angeles, which I'm so excited for," Joey said on the Wednesday, January 8 episode of "The Squeeze" podcast.
"We want to start figuring out some things, planning for the wedding, getting all that kind of cleaned up and getting excited about what's going to be there for us."
But Joey noted that he's excited "about the dumbest little things, too" when it comes to the near future.
Joey, for example, said he enjoys cooking with Kelsey in their small kitchen, and the couple has also set up a couch and television for move nights at home.
"[We also want] to have parties with people coming over and host people. We haven't been able to do that yet... My goal is just to be open and available to put as much time as I can into that," Joey shared.
Kelsey pointed out, however, how Joey loves tennis, golf and surfing.
"He loves that Hawaii lifestyle and being outdoors, and New York doesn't really give that to him," Kelsey explained at the time.
"So we're thinking about both options, but I think we're probably leaning more towards L.A. right now. I am trying to give it a chance and see how I like it, but I know that Joey would be a lot happier here."
Kelsey therefore acknowledged that she was definitely taking Joey's feelings and desires "into consideration."
"I can't just be like, 'You're coming to New York!' Because I know he would, if I really was set on it," Kelsey noted.
"I want him to be happy too, and so far, I like L.A. So we'll see! [I'd like it] especially if we're close to the beach, because I love the beach!"
Since New York remains Kelsey's dream, The Bachelor winner shared at the time, "Joey was like, 'Let's go every month for a week to New York.' He's like, 'I still want you to get that taste of New York.'"
"So we'll see how we figure it out and how we navigate doing both," she said, adding how it would be "hard" to make that work since flights are a couple hours and there's a time difference.