The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei has revealed what's next, including wedding plans, for his relationship with fiance Kelsey Anderson.

Joey just won Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season with pro partner Jenna Johnson, and now he and Kelsey have some downtime to enjoy their romance and spend quality time with each other.

"We've got a place together and we're building a home together in Los Angeles, which I'm so excited for," Joey said on the Wednesday, January 8 episode of "The Squeeze" podcast.

"We want to start figuring out some things, planning for the wedding, getting all that kind of cleaned up and getting excited about what's going to be there for us."

But Joey noted that he's excited "about the dumbest little things, too" when it comes to the near future.

Joey, for example, said he enjoys cooking with Kelsey in their small kitchen, and the couple has also set up a couch and television for move nights at home.

"[We also want] to have parties with people coming over and host people. We haven't been able to do that yet... My goal is just to be open and available to put as much time as I can into that," Joey shared.

Joey said going through the highs and lows of Dancing with the Stars made his relationship with Kelsey even "stronger" and they're thriving as a couple since getting engaged on The Bachelor's Season 28 finale, which aired in March 2024 on ABC.

Joey said he has "no doubt" that his relationship with Kelsey is going to work and last long-term.

"We always continue to choose each other, because we know this is what we want," Joey explained.

"And we're trial-by-fire learning quickly about each other, too, and I'm so grateful for that. I feel like I know her so well."

Still, Joey acknowledged a relationship "takes a lot of effort," especially when the couple ends up in "weird situations, like being on two reality shows" back to back.

As far as his career goes, the former tennis instructor said he's open to new opportunities.

Joey suggested that he'd like to find a job in entertainment. He shared how he's comfortable being on TV but has "no interest" in appearing on any more reality TV shows.

"I'm trying to find ways to connect with people more... but I don't know what that is yet," Joey concluded.

While Joey and Kelsey are currently living in Los Angeles, Kelsey previously revealed that it's her dream to live in New York City.

Kelsey was apparently willing to make a sacrifice by agreeing to stay in California for the time being.

Kelsey had dished about conversations she had with Joey about their living arrangement during an October appearance on Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast.

"I love New York... I've always just been drawn to it, and I talked about New York to Joey on [The Bachelor] -- about how I've always wanted to live there one day. I've always wanted to live there," Kelsey told The Bachelorette alum.

Kelsey pointed out, however, how Joey loves tennis, golf and surfing.

"He loves that Hawaii lifestyle and being outdoors, and New York doesn't really give that to him," Kelsey explained at the time.

"So we're thinking about both options, but I think we're probably leaning more towards L.A. right now. I am trying to give it a chance and see how I like it, but I know that Joey would be a lot happier here."

Kelsey therefore acknowledged that she was definitely taking Joey's feelings and desires "into consideration."

"I can't just be like, 'You're coming to New York!' Because I know he would, if I really was set on it," Kelsey noted.

"I want him to be happy too, and so far, I like L.A. So we'll see! [I'd like it] especially if we're close to the beach, because I love the beach!"

Since New York remains Kelsey's dream, The Bachelor winner shared at the time, "Joey was like, 'Let's go every month for a week to New York.' He's like, 'I still want you to get that taste of New York.'"

"So we'll see how we figure it out and how we navigate doing both," she said, adding how it would be "hard" to make that work since flights are a couple hours and there's a time difference.

But Kelsey, a former project manager from New Orleans, shared how she and Joey were making good money and have a lot of support from family and friends in L.A.

Joey and Kelsey apparently reached an agreement on where to live around their one-year anniversary of getting engaged when The Bachelor had just wrapped filming in late 2023.

