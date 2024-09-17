ABC has announced 27 women who "may" have a chance to meet and date Grant, a 30-year-old day trader from Houston, TX, on The Bachelor's 29th season, which will begin filming soon and premiere in early 2025.
"We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of #TheBachelor! Leave a [rose emoji] for who would get your First Impression Rose," The Bachelor wrote on its official Facebook page on Monday, September 17.
The inclusion of the word "may" suggests a few of the women may not actually appear on Grant's season of The Bachelor. A typical The Bachelor or The Bachelorette season usually kicks off with anywhere from 25 to 30 contestants.
Grant's initial cast of women range in age from 23 to 32 years old. Six of the ladies are age 30 or older.
ABC revealed names, bios and photos for the women on Facebook, and the photos display a variety of backgrounds indicating the photos were likely just submitted by the women themselves.
After an initial cast was announced in September 2023, Joey's official lineup of bachelorettes was confirmed in January 2024, shortly before the show premiered its 28th season on January 22, 2024.
ABC began its current practice of publicly announcing each The Bachelor and The Bachelorette season's possible cast in 2019 as an apparent attempt to further vet each suitor's background before filming actually commences.
Beginning in 2020 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette, they also began bringing extra potential bachelors to the season's filming location in case anyone tested positive for coronavirus during the quarantine period that had to occur before production officially started.
On The Bachelorette's 21st season, Jenn Tran was shown eliminating Grant during the show's August 12 episode, and Grant seemed pretty crushed to be denied a rose right before hometown dates.
Although Jenn didn't even select Grant as one of her Final 4 bachelors, Grant was admittedly "falling" in love with The Bachelorette star -- so much so, he said he was totally ready to get engaged.
Once his elimination aired, ABC immediately announced Grant will be starring on The Bachelor's upcoming season.
