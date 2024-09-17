Disney/John Fleenor

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/17/2024



has unveiled the bachelorettes who may compete for Grant Ellis , the star of Season 29.ABC has announced 27 women who "may" have a chance to meet and date Grant, a 30-year-old day trader from Houston, TX, on 's 29th season, which will begin filming soon and premiere in early 2025."We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of #TheBachelor! Leave a [rose emoji] for who would get your First Impression Rose," wrote on its official Facebook page on Monday, September 17.The inclusion of the word "may" suggests a few of the women may not actually appear on Grant's season of . A typical or ette season usually kicks off with anywhere from 25 to 30 contestants.Grant's initial cast of women range in age from 23 to 32 years old. Six of the ladies are age 30 or older.ABC revealed names, bios and photos for the women on Facebook, and the photos display a variety of backgrounds indicating the photos were likely just submitted by the women themselves.The network went about its casting announcement in a similar way to how Zach Shallcross and Joey Graziadei 's seasons had been handled in recent years.After an initial cast was announced in September 2023, Joey's official lineup of bachelorettes was confirmed in January 2024, shortly before the show premiered its 28th season on January 22, 2024.ABC began its current practice of publicly announcing each and ette season's possible cast in 2019 as an apparent attempt to further vet each suitor's background before filming actually commences.Beginning in 2020 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams ' season of ette, they also began bringing extra potential bachelors to the season's filming location in case anyone tested positive for coronavirus during the quarantine period that had to occur before production officially started.On ette's 21st season, Jenn Tran was shown eliminating Grant during the show's August 12 episode, and Grant seemed pretty crushed to be denied a rose right before hometown dates.Although Jenn didn't even select Grant as one of her Final 4 bachelors, Grant was admittedly "falling" in love with ette star -- so much so, he said he was totally ready to get engaged.Once his elimination aired, ABC immediately announced Grant will be starring on 's upcoming season.The early announcement surprised many viewers considering Jenn still had four bachelors -- Devin Strader Jonathon Johnson and Marcus Shoberg -- in the running for her heart on the show."We are announcing Grant so quickly so people can still apply to be on his season," ABC executive Rob Mills wrote via X, which was formerly called Twitter, in August."If you think Grant is potentially the man of your dreams or you know someone who is apply ASAP!!!"Grant will be the second Black Bachelor of the franchise, following in Season 25 star Matt James ' footsteps.The premiere date and official cast of bachelorettes for Grant's season will be announced at a later date.Below is a listing of the 27 women who may be competing on Grant's season of -- however click on thelink below to also see photos of all the bachelorettes!- Alexe Godin, a 27-year-old from Los Angeles, CA- Alli Jo, a 30-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, FL- Allyshia Gupta, a 29-year-old from Wesley Chapel, FL- Andrea, a 23-year-old from Miami, FL Bailey Brown , a 27-year-old from Atlanta, GA- Beverly Ortega, a 30-year-old from New York, NY- Carolina Sofia, a 28-year-old from West Hollywood, CA- Chloie Costello, a 27-year-old from New York, NY- Christina Smith, a 26-year-old from Fargo, ND- Dina Lupancu, a 31-year-old from Chicago, IL- Ella, a 25-year-old from Los Angeles, CA- J'nae Squires-Horton, a 28-year-old from Colorado Springs, CO- Juliana Pasquarosa, a 28-year-old from Waltham, MA- Kelsey, a 26-year-old from Brooklyn, NY- Kyleigh Henrich, a 26-year-old from Wilmington, NC- Litia Garr, a 31-year-old from Draper, UT- Natalie Phillips, a 25-year-old from Louisville, KY- Neicey Baxter, a 32-year-old from Blythewood, SC- Parisa Shifteh, a 29-year-old from Birmingham, MI- Radhika Gupta, a 28-year-old from New York, NY- Rebecca Lee, a 28-year-old from Los Angeles, CA- Rebekah G., a 31-year-old from Dallas, TX- Rose Sombke, a 27-year-old from Chicago, IL- Sarafiena Watkins, a 29-year-old from New York, NY- Savannah Quinn, a 27-year-old from Charlottesville, VA- Vicky Nyamuswa, a 28-year-old from Las Vegas, NV- Zoe McGrady, a 27-year-old from New York, NY

