Instagram / Matt James

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/16/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

alum Matt James and girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell have broken up and called it quits on their relationship after four years of dating.Matt, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 16 with a shocking announcement about his romance with Rachael, 28, which fans had thought was moving in the direction of an engagement.Alongside a photo of Matt meeting Rachael on Night 1 of 's 25th season, which filmed in late 2020 and aired in early 2021 on ABC, he wrote, "Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts."Matt continued, "Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding."The former star concluded his post, "Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord."Matt added a broken-heart emoji and tagged Rachael in his post.Matt and Rachael's split appears to have just happened, unless they had decided to keep the news under wraps for a while.Earlier this week, Matt posted videos of his recent trip to London with Rachael, where the pair had checked out a pizzeria, sipped on matcha lattes, and chowed down on burgers.And right before that, the pair had traveled to Aspen together.In December 2024, Rachael had also penned a beautiful message to Matt on his birthday, suggesting their relationship was still going strong."Happiest of birthdays to my best friend, my teammate, my sous chef, the man that has my whole heart," Rachael wrote at the time."You fill it (and my tummy) with so much love and laughter and I'm so thankful I get to dance through this life with you. Thank you for your never ending love and support and smooches and snuggles. To many more adventures, happy birthday my pumpkin."In October 2024, Matt teased how an engagement was "the next step" with Rachael during a joint appearance on the "De-Influenced with Dani + Jordan" podcast.But Matt suggested he wasn't going to pick out just any diamond ring for his 25 winner."Having had so many of Rachael's friends go through engagements, I wouldn't dare go look at a ring without consulting Rachael first," Matt quipped."That's the problem," Rachael noted. "I don't even know what I want."And Rachael agreed that Matt needed to check with her before making such a large purchase and ultimately popping the question."I have the finger ready," Rachael joked on the podcast. "I feel that's definitely something we want. I'm on his time... I definitely need to go find a ring I like and everything."But Rachael said that once she picked out a ring she loved, it would be on Matt to do the rest at that point.Matt admitted Rachael's indecision when it comes to the symbolic ring was "probably" the only thing standing in his way of proposing marriage."I've been hinting at marriage for a very long time," Matt said. "I don't think Rachael is taking my hints seriously."Rachael, who currently resides in Georgia with family and friends, and Matt, who lives in Florida, have been making the distance work."We do spend more time in Georgia than Florida, but I wouldn't mind living in Florida. I do have family in Florida, and I don't think he'd want to put roots down in Georgia, so I would be okay with going to Florida," Rachael explained at the time."I'd rather be in that climate than a cold one. I'd much rather be in Miami than New York."Matt also joked about how he could envision himself being a stay-at-home dad, taking care of the kids.The former star looked at Rachael and added, "So I'm going to empower you... [to] start your own brand."Rachael laughed off Matt's comment and revealed that she was also ready to have kids."I'll say this, I love the idea of getting married and having that commitment to one another, and kids and family really excite me," Rachael stated."But, the idea of planning a wedding really puts me off. Sometimes I'm, like, 'Let's just elope.'"In July 2024, Rachael said on Matt's YouTube page how she had envisioned herself being pregnant in the next five years.Matt -- who was sitting right next to Rachael when she dropped the bombshell -- responded, "I agree! No, that's not shocking!"Matt looked at his girlfriend and confirmed, "I want you to be pregnant."Rachael smiled big and elaborated, "Yeah, I feel like I'll be ready to be a mom at that point. I mean, if it happens tomorrow, great."Matt went on to clarify, "I want to have kids, and I want to have multiple kids. So hopefully at this point in five years, we have, you know, one [in our arms] and one on the way."Rachael concluded, "Whatever God gives us!"Matt gave his final rose to Rachael on 's Season 25 finale, but they proceeded to have a two-month split in early 2021 Matt and Rachael briefly split in February 2021 during Rachael's memorable racism controversy , which resulted in former host Chris Harrison and ABC agreeing to part ways.But Rachael was extremely apologetic, and so she and Matt reconciled in April 2021 and have been going strong as a couple ever since April 2021.Matt teased in February 2024 that he and Rachael were happy doing things at their own pace.The former star explained at the time, "If you do things that other people want you to do and you don't consider y'all's feelings, then I think that is a recipe for disaster."But Matt said his marriage proposal to Rachael will be "special" -- not on the couch at home -- when that time comes and he's "definitely excited" about the idea of taking their relationship to the next level.Interested in more news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group