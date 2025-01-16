Alongside a photo of Matt meeting Rachael on Night 1 of The Bachelor's 25th season, which filmed in late 2020 and aired in early 2021 on ABC, he wrote, "Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts."
Matt continued, "Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding."
The former The Bachelor star concluded his post, "Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord."
Matt added a broken-heart emoji and tagged Rachael in his post.
Matt and Rachael's split appears to have just happened, unless they had decided to keep the news under wraps for a while.
Earlier this week, Matt posted videos of his recent trip to London with Rachael, where the pair had checked out a pizzeria, sipped on matcha lattes, and chowed down on burgers.
And right before that, the pair had traveled to Aspen together.
In December 2024, Rachael had also penned a beautiful message to Matt on his birthday, suggesting their relationship was still going strong.
"Happiest of birthdays to my best friend, my teammate, my sous chef, the man that has my whole heart," Rachael wrote at the time.
"You fill it (and my tummy) with so much love and laughter and I'm so thankful I get to dance through this life with you. Thank you for your never ending love and support and smooches and snuggles. To many more adventures, happy birthday my pumpkin."
But Matt suggested he wasn't going to pick out just any diamond ring for his The Bachelor 25 winner.
"Having had so many of Rachael's friends go through engagements, I wouldn't dare go look at a ring without consulting Rachael first," Matt quipped.
"That's the problem," Rachael noted. "I don't even know what I want."
And Rachael agreed that Matt needed to check with her before making such a large purchase and ultimately popping the question.
"I have the finger ready," Rachael joked on the podcast. "I feel that's definitely something we want. I'm on his time... I definitely need to go find a ring I like and everything."
But Rachael said that once she picked out a ring she loved, it would be on Matt to do the rest at that point.
Matt admitted Rachael's indecision when it comes to the symbolic ring was "probably" the only thing standing in his way of proposing marriage.
"I've been hinting at marriage for a very long time," Matt said. "I don't think Rachael is taking my hints seriously."
Rachael, who currently resides in Georgia with family and friends, and Matt, who lives in Florida, have been making the distance work.
"We do spend more time in Georgia than Florida, but I wouldn't mind living in Florida. I do have family in Florida, and I don't think he'd want to put roots down in Georgia, so I would be okay with going to Florida," Rachael explained at the time.
"I'd rather be in that climate than a cold one. I'd much rather be in Miami than New York."
Matt also joked about how he could envision himself being a stay-at-home dad, taking care of the kids.
The former The Bachelor star looked at Rachael and added, "So I'm going to empower you... [to] start your own brand."
Rachael laughed off Matt's comment and revealed that she was also ready to have kids.
"I'll say this, I love the idea of getting married and having that commitment to one another, and kids and family really excite me," Rachael stated.
"But, the idea of planning a wedding really puts me off. Sometimes I'm, like, 'Let's just elope.'"
But Rachael was extremely apologetic, and so she and Matt reconciled in April 2021 and have been going strong as a couple ever since April 2021.
Matt teased in February 2024 that he and Rachael were happy doing things at their own pace.
The former The Bachelor star explained at the time, "If you do things that other people want you to do and you don't consider y'all's feelings, then I think that is a recipe for disaster."
But Matt said his marriage proposal to Rachael will be "special" -- not on the couch at home -- when that time comes and he's "definitely excited" about the idea of taking their relationship to the next level.