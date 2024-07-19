On The Bachelor's 28th season, Lexi told Joey Graziadei that she lives with endometriosis, an incurable yet treatable condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus and can cause chronic pain. She already underwent surgery to reduce her symptoms in 2019.
About four months after The Bachelor wrapped on ABC, Lexi took to Instagram Stories with an update on how she's been feeling and coping with endo during a Q&A session with her followers.
"I can't believe it's almost been a year since I froze my eggs. My endo is truly so unpredictable and has been pretty bad recently," Lexi admitted to fans, according to BachelorNation.com.
"I've been stressed and exhausted, which doesn't help. I am currently in the place of trying to decide when to have my next surgery."
Lexi previously revealed she's going to need a second surgery soon because she still experiences "endo belly" symptoms in which her abdomen becomes swollen up to four times a week. She's been managing her pain through hormone therapy, physical therapy, and watching her diet.
Lexi, who wants to start a family but may not be able to have children of her own due to the disease in her reproductive system, revealed in March that her doctor wants her to have the second surgery as close as possible to the time she tries to get pregnant.
Lexi therefore shared how she's been in "a waiting game" and dealing with severe pain because she's not quite ready for a baby.
Lexi explained in her Q&A session earlier this week, "I am actually seeing my endo surgeon later this week! I will continue to share my journey as it's not the most seamless and easy thing to navigate while being single and in my 30s!"
Lexi had quit The Bachelor during Week 6 of the competition in Montreal, Canada, because her short timeline for getting married and having children didn't align with Joey's plans for the future.
While Joey told Lexi that he definitely wants to have kids, he said he'd like to have a two-to-three year engagement and then be married to his wife for a couple of years before bringing a baby into the picture.
Lexi explained to The Bachelor star how she doesn't have the luxury of waiting that long.
When asked if she regretted quitting on Joey halfway through The Bachelor, Lexi told People several months ago, "I do feel as though I made the right choice... for both Joey and myself."
"We're on different timelines and that's okay," she noted. "So I stand down in my decision. I think I could have stayed, and it wouldn't have been fair to Joey. We would've been walking into a marriage with different expectations on what that looks like."
When Lexi broke up with Joey, she unexpectedly showed up at his hotel room in Montreal and caught Joey off-guard.
"As someone who has infertility, I have to take that really seriously as I date, knowing I'm in my thirties now. [Having a kid] is something that's going to have to happen at a little bit of a faster pace for me," Lexi explained to Joey.
Lexi therefore concluded, "I think it would be unfair of me to [have you] keep me here when I'm just on a different timeline."
Joey admitted he was "stunned" and "crushed" by her decision to leave him. He told Lexi that he'd never forget their one-on-one date in Malta and, up to that point, he had zero doubts that he could see a future with her.
Lexi told People she was "so nervous" about sharing her story on television but she's so glad that she did.
"It's a heavy topic to bring up, and it's so hyper personal to me," Lexi explained.
"I just wanted to make sure that I spoke about it in the correct way, and I wanted to make sure I told my story in a way that I'd be proud of. And I do feel like I did."
Although she didn't find love on The Bachelor, Lexi apparently learned a lot about herself and what she wants in a man. She gave fans some dating advice in her Q&A session as a result.
"I have had my fair share of dating experiences in my 20s and now 30s. Here's what I've learned... Find someone who gets excited about the same things that you do. Make sure you can be 100% yourself around them. Trust your gut, it's always right," Lexi said.
"Give people a chance, some of my best dates were with people that I wasn't excited about before meeting them," she added.
"There is no right person, wrong time. If two people love each other, you can make anything work. When you think it's over, write yourself notes in your notes app, and text screenshots to friends -- end it."
Another person asked Lexi to share her favorite part of being on The Bachelor, and she replied, "Meeting so many amazing women and finding a love and acceptance for myself that I didn't know was possible!"